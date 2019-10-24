Lahore    -     More than thirteen thousand electricity distribution companies’ contract workers would be brought on regular cadre on the basis of their performance. The decision was taken by federal minister for energy on direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. While addressing a youth conference here, (APWHEWU) general secretary Khurshid Ahmad said that youth are architecture and hope of the nation, therefore, the electricity workers should perform their work by providing better services to electricity consumers.

