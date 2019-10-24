Share:

As Pakistan jumped 28 places from 136 to 108 in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings, according to a report released on Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan affirmed that his government has fulfilled another of its manifesto commitments by showing improvement in the ease of doing business.

In a tweet shared on his official Twitter handle, PM Khan expressed the confidence Pakistan will become one of the top places for investment before the end of next year.

He said “Pakistan has achieved the biggest improvement in its history in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings.” He said over the last decade Pakistan’s ranking had slipped more than fifty places. Now, we have improved twenty eight places from 136 to 108.

Congratulating his team for the struggle, the prime minister said: “We still have a long way to go.” He further said that before the end of 2020, Pakistan will become ‘one of the top places for investment’.

In another positive development that could boost investors’ sentiments towards Pakistan and will allow the debt-ridden state to combat its economic crisis, Pakistan has attained 108th position besides securing a place among top ten global business climate improvers.

Pakistan carried out six reforms in the last one year that helped improving its ranking from 136 to 108, according to the World Bank’s annual flagship report “Ease of Doing Business 2020”, released on Thursday. Last year, Pakistan was ranked 136th among the 190 nations surveyed.

According to the World Bank, the six areas which saw reforms included starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, paying taxes and trading across borders. Pakistan made starting a business easier by expanding procedures available through the online one-stop shop. In addition to improvements in property registration, obtaining a construction permit became easier.

The launching of online portals for new commercial connections made getting electricity easier, and tariff changes are announced in advance. Moreover, tax compliance became easier through online payment modules for value-added tax and corporate income tax. Pakistan made trading across borders easier by enhancing the integration of various agencies into an electronic system and by improving coordination of joint physical inspections at the port.

Since assuming the office, Prime Minister Imran Khan made it amongst his highest priorities to take measures for improving ease of doing business in the country. As a result of the coordinated efforts led by the state’s institutions, Pakistan has been acknowledged by the World Bank among the top global reformers this year.

Pakistan, another top improver, developed an ambitious reform strategy, setting up a national secretariat as well as a prime minister’s reform steering committee to ensure progress, the report acknowledged.