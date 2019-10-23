Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) on Wednesday appointed new head of Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) after three years.

As per notification issued, the ministry has appointed Zia Batool as PEIRA chairperson for next three years.

The notification issued said that “Consequent upon approval of the federal government in terms of Clause 7 of the Islamabad Capital Territory – Private Educational Institution (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2013 and Rule 7 of the member (Academics) and member (Registration) (Appointment and Qualifications) Rules, 2015, Zia Batool is appointed as Chairperson (MP-II Scale), Islamabad Capital Territory – Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (ICT-PEIRA) with immediate effect for a period of three years.

The PEIRA was formed in 2006 as a registration authority and initially the chairman Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education was given the additional charge of the chairman.

Over 2,000 schools in the capital come under PEIRA and authority is at loggerheads with private schools of the city.

In 2009, the PPP government appointed Atif Kayani as the head of the authority who served till 2013.

The PEIRA Act 2013 gave more powers to the authority including the power to determine school fees.

After resignation of Atif Kayani, the post remained vacant for two years. In 2015, the Capital Administration and Development Division, the then parent ministry of PEIRA, finalised rules under which a professional from the private sector would be appointed chairman of PEIRA after a competitive process.

Later Hasnat Qureshi, another Grade 20 officer of the audit and accounts group, was appointed who served till Oct 2018. Since then the office is being run on adhoc arrangements.

In response to the recent advertisement, 36 candidates applied for the post out of whom nine were shortlisted and then three names were finalised and one of them has been appointed as chairperson of the authority.