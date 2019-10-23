Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Film Society announced its second edition of Pakistan International Film Festival which will take place from 25th to 27th October. This year the festival focuses on animated films only. The event will have multiple activities including seminars, talks, and workshop and film screenings along with three Pakistan premiers of international productions.

Karachi Film Society is a non-profit organization and parent body of Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF), founded by renowned producer/director Ms. Sultana Siddiqui.

Other notable members of KFS are Jamil Baig, Ameena Saiyid, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Sirajuddin Aziz, Javed Jabbar, Ronak Lakhani and Sayeeda Leghari.

The festival is supported by the Government of Sindh through its Department of Culture.The activities of the festival include a seminar scheduled to take place on October 25th on the topic: ‘Potential of Animation in Pakistan – Challenges & Opportunities’.

Filmmaker Sana Tauseef who produced animated film ‘TikTok’ in 2018, will be the moderator for the seminar and will be joined by panelists Amyn Farooqui, Co-CEO/Co-Founder & Creative SHARP IMAGE; Daniyal Noorani, CEO - Wakhra Studio /Creator Quaid se Batein;Aziz Jindani,Founder - Talisman Animation Studio, Creative Director ‘The Donkey King’; Arif Jilani, Producer Barajoun Entertainment, BILAL - a New Breed of hero; Imran Ali Dina,Lecturer/ GFX Mentor and Asif Iqbal Bridge Animations &VFX -Chief Executive Officer.

The chief guest will be Murtaza Wahab-Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh on Law, Anti-corruption, Establishment and Information.

Six films will be screened during PiFF: BILAL: A New Breed of Hero(ArifJilani – producer);ALLAHYAR and the Legend of Markhor(UzairZaheer Khan – director, writer &producer);Mary & The Witch’s Flower(English Language producer).