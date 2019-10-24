Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that no effort will be spared to ensure completion of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) on war footings.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday to review progress on establishment of SEZs across the country, he said that all the initiatives for establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will be spearheaded by the federal government while taking the provinces on board.

Imran Khan stressed that they should remain competitive in providing incentives for transfer of technology and relocation of industries from China on the lines of incentives being provided by other regional countries.

He said that the present government has brought about significant improvements in ease of doing business in the country.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that funds to the tune of 2.8 billion rupees will be provided for the provision of electricity to Bin Qasim, Dhabeji, Rashakai and Hattar SEZs during the financial year 2019-20.

Moreover, additional arrangements are being made for provision of 110 MMCFD Gas at the cost of 3.75 billion rupees to different SEZs out of total 689 MMCFD requirements till 2023.

The meeting was also apprised of the revisiting efforts in existing legislative framework regarding uniform treatment for all local and foreign investors to ensure one hundred percent foreign ownership and repatriation of profit as well as dividends.

The meeting was briefed on the provision of utilities, revision in the existing legislative framework for incentivization, facilitation of foreign and local investors and effective coordination between the centre and the federating units for smooth and effective implementation strategy.

The new legislative framework is being devised to encourage exports, import substitution, and local manufacturing that would check unemployment, current account deficit and facilitate transfer of technology.

Work visa and visa on arrival facility for 67 countries has already been extended, the meeting was further informed. It was also recommended to ensure plug n play infrastructure in all SEZs for attracting large foreign manufacturing companies to relocate their facilities to Pakistan.

Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Adviser to PM Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM Nadeem Babar, Chairman BOI Syed Zubair Haider Gillani and other senior officials were present during the meeting.