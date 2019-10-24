Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Clean Green Index and clean green competition amongst 20 cities on October 30, official sources said on Wednesday.

The development comes following briefing to the Prime Minister by Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan here last week.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change to create a focused green agenda, which will place Pakistan on the path of ecologically sustainable development.

The Adviser briefed the Prime Minister on the five point green agenda. This five point agenda includes 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, plastic ban, Environment policy, Clean Green Index and Recharge Pakistan.

Prime Minister had inaugurated the programme last year.