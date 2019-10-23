Share:

ISLAMABAD-argalla police have registered a ransom case against alleged Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders on the complaint of a lawyer from Lakki Marwat. According to the FIR, Salahuddin advocate reported to the police that on 2 October 2019, he received a phone call from some unknown persons most probably TTP elements from Lakki Marwat. He said the caller asked him to pay Rs5 million within 15 days to the TTP. He alleged that the callers threatened him of dire consequences if he did not pay the ransom. “I belong to Lakki Marwat. I suspect that the callers are extremists from the district.”

They had threatened me years back also when I was doing practice in Lakki Marwat. Now I have shifted to Islamabad,” he said in his statement to the police. Salahuddin further said that such elements had also killed his uncle over refusal of paying ransom. The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.