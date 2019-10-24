Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday observed death anniversary of Nusrat Bhutto, the PPP leader and wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The PPP Punjab chapter organised special programmes to pay homage to Nusrat Bhutto for her sacrifices for democracy. Quran Khawani was also held for the departed soul. PPP Punjab General Secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmad paid tribute to the lady. He said that Nusrat Bhutto was a symbol of political struggle, determination and patience. “She played an effective role against the dictators, he added.