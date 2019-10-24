Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has inflicted another harsh condition on Pakistan for holding PSA tournaments in the country, as per information received from the sources on Wednesday.

The PSA has made it compulsory for the country to deposit security hefty amount for every PSA tournament. The association has also made it clear to the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) that Pakistan will be allowed to hold only one PSA tournament without security fee, as the PSF will have to deposit hefty security fee to host every other PSA tournament. Besides this, the PSA has made it compulsory for every member country to sign a security certificate on given format.

These conditions sound very odd and highly disrespectful to home of champions. The PSA is not in a mood to let common sense prevail, as it is using all the tricks in their pockets and trying to create one after another hurdle in Pakistan’s way by setting out of the world conditions before allocating PSA tournaments.

According to the sources, PSA CEO Alex Gough, who was a professional player before joining the PSA as CEO in 2008, is setting one after another condition and trying to fend off Pakistan from hosting PSA mega events instead of appreciating PSF’s efforts and Pakistan, who had ruled the squash world for more than four decades.

The facts are that the country is completely safe for hosting all kinds of international tournaments of every sport, including cricket, tennis, hockey, kabbadi, badminton and squash. All the events, which are being held in the country, are getting huge success, as not a minor incident has occurred in the events so far. The PSA must understand that squash is played under highly conducive environment. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and other law enforcement agencies provide fool proof security to each and every individual. All the major cities of the country, which host national and international tournaments, are completely secured.

The condition for depositing security fee is a highly unjust, unwanted and totally uncalled for provision set by the PSA specifically for Pakistan. If the PSA wants security money, then it must apply that condition across the board without any discrimination. If the PSA tournaments can be hosted in countries like Egypt, where security conditions are worst, why these cannot be held in Pakistan? Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar are declared completely safe by international federations.

As number of top players of different sports, including cricket and squash, had paid visits to the country and termed security situation as completely satisfactory, why the PSA is not in a mood to let squash prevail? Why the PSA wants to take ransom from the PSF for allocating PSA tournaments to the country? The PSA must reveal the reasons behind this condition of security money.

It is high time that the PSF must make it clear to the PSA that international tournaments in the country will help the PSA, as players will get chances to earn hefty amount of money by participating in those events. All the squash-playing nations must support Pakistan and raise their voice against this injustice.

As the PSA charges membership fees to the players and gets share in PSA tournaments as well, then what else it wants more from the squash-playing nations? Why the World Squash Federation (WSF) is keeping mum and reluctant to take up the issue with the PSA? If the PSA does not stop here, things could get worse.

The sources have further informed this correspondent that PSF Senior Vice President (SVP) Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood will represent the country in WSF’s Annual General Meeting in Cape Town next month, where Alex would also be present. It is hoped that Aamir will meet Alex at the sidelines of the meeting to present Pakistan’s case, ensure abolishment of the security-fee condition and allocation of PSA events. If the PSA does not let Pakistan host tournaments, squash will suffer in the country and the PSA and WSF would be responsible for that.