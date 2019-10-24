Share:

KARACHI - The PTI leader and Member of Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar on Wednesday said that if notification of police up-gradation will not be issued till Friday October 25 so the PTI will Protest in front of Chief Minister’s House.

In his statement Raja Azhar said the Sindh government does not care about the police Department, adding that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is showing very non serious behaviour , who has promised of 10,000 recruitment but he is not showing a keen interest in the issue of police upgrade.

He said Tehreek-e-Insaf has always raised its voice against cruelty and injustice “I wrote a letter to the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary on October 9 but They did not gave response to us” he added.

Raja Azhar said that the Chief Minister should be ashamed because there is the most useful department of the police and personnel have made sacrifices for the city of Karachi