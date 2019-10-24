Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab University on Wednesday regularised the services of around 130 employees working on a daily-wage basis for years. Punjab University Vice Chancellor Niaz Ahmad Akhtar had ordered regularisation of services of these employees on the recommendation of the selection committee. According to the notification issued on Wednesday, non-teaching employees – watchmen, security guards and sanitary workers in BS-1 and BS-2 -- who met the eligibility criteria for the posts have been regularised with immediate effect. The appointees will have to submit their joining reports within 15 days. PU employees thanked Prof Niaz for resolving their longstanding issue. Separately, Bahçeşehir University, Turkey’s International Office Director for Washington, Berlin and Cyprus campuses, Nuket Tanol visited Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar and signed an MoU to facilitate student and staff exchanges for five years. Both the universities will launch joint research projects and offer post doctorate in various fields. External Linkages Director Dr Fouzia Hadi, Registrar Dr Khalid Khan and Assistant Professor at Hailey College of Banking and Finance Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta were also present on the occasion.