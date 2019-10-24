Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that Punjab will be second to none in highlighting in the world the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris in the occupied territory.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said the Punjab government will observe October 27 as Black Day and express complete solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris of the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement was issued after a meeting of Kashmir Committee, Punjab at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. Members of the Kashmir Committee, MPA Uzma Kardar, MPA Mahendra Singh Pal, officers of the Information and Culture Department, Transport Department, Punjab Information Technology Board and DGPR were also present.

The minister said that according to the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, the issue of Kashmir was being highlighted at all levels in Punjab.

He said that Kashmir Hour is being observed every Friday in educational institutions across the province. He directed the concerned departments to launch a website based on activities of the Kashmir Committee and an online one-million signatures campaign in favour of Kashmiris.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that the Department of Transport will run a special publicity bus carrying messages related to Kashmir that will visit every district in Punjab. There will be banners, pictures and posters of solidarity-based slogans and messages exhibited on the bus.