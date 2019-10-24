Share:

LODHRAN-The Punjab government is providing free facility of screening and test of various contiguous diseases like hepatitis to eliminate these diseases.

Multan Divisional Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahoo stated at the inauguration of free Hepatitis screening camp set up by the Punjab government at DHQ Hospital Lodhran here.

He directed DHQ Hospital MS that patients of hepatitis should be provided with free medicine and they would be given awareness about prevention of the disease.

Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, CEO District Health Authority Dr Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, ADCommissioner Revenue Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Kaleem Yousaf, MS Dr Shaukat Ali Ejaz were also present. Camp Incharge Dr Naveed Iqbal Khand briefed the Commissioner on various aspects of the screening camp. He informed that patients visiting the camp are being provided test results in 10-15 minutes, adding that the patients diagnosed with Hepatitis are being vaccinated on spot and blood samples of PCR Test are being taken so that patients can be given PCR Test facility.

The commissioner said that new Dialysis Unit and CT Scan department will be made operational so that people could get modern medical facilities. He visited Dengue Ward and inquired after patients regarding the medical facilities.

Mr Sahoo also paid a surprise visit to Government Girls High School Lodhran, Government Primary School and Government Girls College. He also visited Libraries and Computer Labs in schools established by Tareen Foundation, during his visit. He asked questions from students regarding precautions to prevent Dengue along with identification of Dengue Mosquito. He also asked questions regarding Kashmir Issue on which students suggested to resolve the matter through dialogue and emphasize on the importance of avoiding a war.