The battle to break plastic’s bonds

LONDON (BBC): When Kenneth Poeppelmeier opened the reactor vessel in his lab and saw liquid, he said it was a real “eureka moment”.

“All of us were so excited,” he told BBC News.

Prof Poeppelmeier and his colleagues at Northwestern University in Illinois, US, have developed a chemical technique which breaks down the bonds that make polyethylene - the plastic most commonly used to make the ubiquitous carrier bag - so indestructible.

The process “chops up” the plastic polymer, turning it into liquid oil. His team published their breakthrough in the journal ACS Central Science. It is a clever catalytic technique using metal nanoparticles to essentially snip the polymer apart - chemically transforming it into a liquid.

“Importantly, that liquid has use and value,” says Prof Poeppelmeier, who says his team are now testing how it performs as a lubricant.

“It’s important to understand that this material - all this plastic packaging - has a value. We certainly shouldn’t be throwing it into the environment, but we shouldn’t be throwing it away or burning it either.” While the approach has promise, it is in its early stages - it does not mean we will all be pouring a liquid form of recycled carrier bags into our cars any time soon. Similar approaches, though, are attracting investment to tackle a huge technological and environmental quandary - how can plastic waste be made into something useful and more valuable?

Australian scientists use fastest computer to simulate telescope data

WASHINGTON: (Xinhua) Chinese, Australian and U.S. scientists used the world’s fastest supercomputer Summit to process simulated observations of the early universe ahead of the construction of the radio telescope to be built in Western Australia and South Africa.

Researchers from the International Center for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) in Perth, Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the United States and Shanghai Astronomical Observatory in China processed 400 gigabytes of data a second as they tested data pipelines for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) telescope, according to an ICRAR statement released on Tuesday.

“Completing this test successfully tells us we’ll be able to deal with the data deluge of the SKA when it comes online in the next decade,” said Andreas Wicenec, the director of Data Intensive Astronomy at ICRAR. Wicenec said it was the first time radio astronomy data has been processed on this scale.

The SKA is one of the world’s largest science projects, with the low frequency part of the telescope set to have more than 130,000 antennas in the project’s initial phase, generating around 550 gigabytes of data every second.

“The fact that we need the world’s biggest supercomputer to run this test successfully shows the SKA’s needs exist at the very edge of what today’s supercomputers are capable of delivering,” said Wicenec.

Summit, located at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is the world’s most powerful scientific supercomputer, with a peak performance of 200,000 trillion calculations per second.

The test run used a cosmological simulation of the early universe at a time known as the Epoch of Reionization, when the first stars and galaxies formed and became visible.