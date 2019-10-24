Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the role of industrialists in the development and in eradicating unemployment in the province is very important.

He said that industrialists should come forward and establish industries in other areas of Sindh and the provincial government will cooperate with them at all levels and provide concessions too.

This he said while addressing as a chief guest at the lunch, organized by Korangi Association Trade & Industries (KATI) Karachi. Prominent industrialists including former Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Secretary Industries and Commerce Naseem Al-Ghani Shatto, Sheikh Omar Rehan President KATI, Gulzar Feroz, Zubair Chahaya, Akram Rajput, Syed Wajid Hussein also attended the ceremony.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo added that the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) had played a significant role in the national economy and it is hoped that it would expand its role in this regard.

He said that he is fully aware of the problems faced by business community and it is also a fact that without industrial development, real development is not possible.

He said that Sindh province has a very important role in the country’s economy and Pakistan has about 4474 industries, out of which 34% in Sindh. Sindh province produces 15% of wheat, 42% of rice, 31%, cotton 23%, and 28% of live stock, he added.