SARGODHA - A two-member delegation from University of Georgia, Athens (UGA), USA, visited the University of Sargodha (UoS), on Wednesday to ascertain the potential for collaboration in various fields. The delegation comprised of Professor Amrit Bart, Assistant Dean and Director Global Programs, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, UGA, and Dr Ashfaq Sial, Associate Professor of the Department of Entomology, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, UGA. The visit aimed at ascertaining potentials for collaborations on different research and educational endeavours between UGA and the UoS in various fields, particularly agriculture. The delegates visited Office of Research, Innovations and Commercialisation (ORIC), College of Agriculture, and the Vice Chancellor Office. They were briefed about the University, its academic achievements, its vision and mission, future plans, and academic collaborations within and outside Pakistan. During a meeting, attended by Dr Farooq Anwar, Director ORIC, and Dr Muhammad Afzal, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, both sides agreed to explore educational endeavors to synergise research and academic activities by sharing and learning from each other’s experience. They identified Point of Contact (POC), for further coordination and collaboration. It should be remembered that UGA has signed an agreement with HEC for placement of candidates under ‘US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor’ initiative of HEC, in different PhD programs offered at UGA, by offering complete tuition fee waivers to the Pakistani candidates selected under HEC project.

Six Pakistanis so far have proceeded to UGA to attend Fall-2019 semester.