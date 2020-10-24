Share:

Timergara - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Malakand Circle, police and secret agencies on Friday produced two facilitators of terrorists before media.

They were arrested Thursday night during a joint raid on a house at Ghwargay village in Lajboke union council here at Police Lines Balambat.

CTD Malakand Region SP Izhar Shah and DPO Dir Lower Abd-ur-Rashid while speaking on the occasion said that TTP based at Afghanistan had sent militants through secret pathways to Bajaur, Upper Dir and Lower Dir for subversive activities.

They said police, CTD officials and officials of secret agencies on Thursday night raided a house in Ghwargay village in Lajboke union council and arrested Shahid and Imran, the two facilitators of militants and recovered explosives from their possession.

They disclosed that the two facilitators used to distribute pamphlets for militants.