Share:

ISLAMABAD - The fourth round of bilateral political consultations between Pakistan and Argentina was held yesterday.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Additional Secretary (Americas), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Ambassador Jose Luis Perez Gabilondo, Under Secretary Foreign Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Argentine Republic led the consultations via video conference.

Representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change and Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan also attended the meeting, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

During the consultations, a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral matters of mutual interest were discussed. “The Additional Secretary underscored that ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Argentina in October 1951, the two countries have enjoyed a cordial relationship based on mutual respect and understanding,” said the statement.