ISLAMABAD-Ariana Grande took over the White House in a music video released recently for the title track from her upcoming sixth studio album Positions. The 27 year old pop star opened the nearly three-minute video for her lead single at the head of a table leading a meeting of the Ariana administration while wearing a white pillbox hat with matching gloves. She had her dark hair down with her tips curled and accessorized with a pearl necklace as she gave off Jackie Kennedy vibes. Ariana sang a love song about her range as a lover as she crooned, ‘Boy, I’m tryna meet your mama on a Sunday, Then make a lotta love on a Monday’. She continued in the chorus, singing, ‘Switchin’ the positions for you, Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom, I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops. Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do, That I won’t do, switchin’ for you.’ The video then showed Ariana in a white corset cooking in the kitchen and checking the oven.