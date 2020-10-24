Share:

At least 13 people have been killed and 30 more injured in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The attack occurred in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, an area largely inhabited by the Shia Hazara minority.

A suicide bomber tried to enter a private academic institute, Kawsar-e-Danish, but was spotted by security guards, according to Tariq Arian, an Interior Ministry spokesperson.

The attacker detonated his explosives near the entrance, causing multiple casualties, he said.

The number of dead and injured is likely to rise over the coming hours as rescue efforts progress.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.

However, similar attacks on the Shia Hazara community have been claimed by pro-Daesh terrorists in the past.

Over in Ghazni province, at least nine people, including four women, were killed in a landmine blast earlier on Saturday.

Officials blamed the Taliban for the deadly blast but there has been no comment from the insurgent group so far.

Violence has flared up in the country despite ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Qatar.

On Friday, Amnesty International said civilians continue to pay the price of the raging conflict, with at least 50 people killed in the past week alone.