Lahore - In a first of its kind initiative in Pakistan, Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman & Bank of Punjab President & CEO Mr. Zafar Masud signed an agreement for provision of subsidised loans under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme & Punjab Government Rozgar scheme to applicants trained, certified, and shortlisted & referred by Tevta. Unlike past, this strategically important MoU will provide students, opportunity for entrepreneurship and skill training to enhance their capacity for maximum utilization of loan