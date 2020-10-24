Share:

PESHAWAR - Following a month-long suspension due to certain technical faults, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is restarting its service today.

A spokesman for TransPeshawar, the company managing the BRT, said that the service is being resumed on October 24, one day prior to the scheduled date of October 25.

“Staff from the bus manufacturing company and TransPeshawar worked to identify and rectify issues that were hampering the service. This time, the commuters are requested to wear facemasks as a preventive measure against Covid-19,” he added. The BRT service was suspended after a fifth incident of fire in a bus on September 16, prompting the government authorities to halt the service.

The BRT had been launched on August 13 this year, after much criticism over delay in its completion and its high cost.