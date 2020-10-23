Share:

LAHORE-Central Punjab’s Atizaz Habib Khan highlighted the opening day of the second round of the Second XI Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with six for 19 as Northern were bowled out of 128.

According to information made available here on Friday, in the other two matches, Sindh opener Ammad Alam scored a 168-ball 98 to lift his team to 270 for eight in 83 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab were dismissed for 196 thanks to spinners Mohammad Junaid and Usama Mir who shared seven wickets between them.

Muhammad Akhlaq’s 78-ball 50 and Mohammad Faiq’s 49 had Central Punjab at 114 for four at the close of play after Atizaz’s off-spin accounted for Northern’s six wickets. Only four Northern batsmen – Taimoor Sultan (29), Ziad Khan (25), Zaid Alam (24) and Raza Hasan (23) – recorded scores in double-digits after their captain Umar Waheed elected to bat.

That Central Punjab were placed in comfortable position following Atizaz’s heroics was due to an 85-run partnership for the second wicket Akhlaq and Faiq. On Saturday, Atizaz (0) and Mohammad Irfan Khan (one) will resume the innings. Northern’s Raza Hasan, who took 10 wickets in his team’s opening match of the tournament, took two scalps for 49 runs.

Sindh’s Ammad Alam fell two runs short of a century as he scored 98, which included eight fours and three sixes, after his captain Saifullah Bangash elected to bat. Sindh made 270 for eight in 83 overs with other notable contributions from Danish Aziz (46 off 81, one six) and Saifullah (43 off 80, two fours).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohammad Imran, left-arm pacer, returned four for 55 and Asif Afridi, left-arm orthodox, took two wickets for 75 runs. Only five overs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s innings were bowled in which they made 16 runs without any loss of wickets. Mohammad Mohsin Khan and Musadiq Ahmed were unbeaten at nine and six runs, respectively.

Balochistan’s left-arm orthodox Mohammad Junaid and leg-spinner Usama Mir took four for 37 and three for 59 after Southern Punjab’s captain Zain Abbas elected to bat. Southern Punjab could last only 73 overs as they were bowled out for 196. Pacer Umaid Asif picked two wickets for 20 runs. Opener Mukhtar Ahmed scored 51 off 122 balls, with four fours and a six, while Zain made 42 runs from 71 balls. At stumps, Balochistan were 53 for two in 14.1 overs with Awais Zia not out on 32.

SCORES IN BRIEF

CENTRAL PUNJAB V NORTHERN, TMC GROUND, KARACHI

NORTHERN 128 all out, 56.1 overs (Taimoor Sultan 29, Ziad Khan 25, Zaid Alam 24, Raza Hasan 23; Atizaz Habib Khan 6-19, Kamran Afzal 2-59) vs CENTRAL PUNJAB 114-4, 31 overs (M Akhlaq 50, M Faiq 49 (retired hurt); Raza Hasan 2-49)

KP V SINDH, KCCA STADIUM, KARACHI

SINDH 270-8, 83 overs (Ammad Alam 98, Danish Aziz 46, Saifullah Bangash 43; M Imran 4-55, Asif Afridi 2-75) vs KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 16-0, 5 overs (M Mohsin Khan 9 not out, Musadiq Ahmed 6 not out)

BALOCHISTAN V SOUTHERN PUNJAB, STATE BANK STADIUM, KARACHI

SOUTHERN PUNJAB 196 all out, 73 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 51, Zain Abbas 42, Waqar Hussain 26 not out, Rameez Alam 25, M Imran 20; M Junaid 4-37, Usama Mir 3-59, Umaid Asif 2-20) vs BALOCHISTAN 53-2, 14.1 over (Awais Zia 32 not out).