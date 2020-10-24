Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the brother of Sardar Khan Niazi, chairman Daily Pakistan Islamabad, Rose News and Daily The Patriot. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

chairs meeting about Hafeez Centre fire

Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office on Friday to review steps for rehabilitation of affectees of Hafeez Centre fire. The CM directed that a mechanism should be devised in three days adding that the government will take steps for compensation of losses.

Our sympathies are with the traders and they will not be left alone, he assured.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Secretary Finance, Secretary Information and Deputy Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting.