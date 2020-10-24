Share:

Peshawar - Representatives and owners of private educational institutions have expressed grave concern over the allegedly illegal and unnecessary actions, imposition of fines and inquiries by Private Schools’ Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asking the provincial government to give relief to Covid-19 affected private education sector.

The reservations were raised in a meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Standing Committee on Education, which was chaired by the chamber president Sherbaz Bilour here yesterday. Committee Chairman Saboor Sethi, Secretary Education, Nadeem Chaudhry, Managing Director PSRA KP, Tashfeen Haider, representatives and owners of private schools in a large number were present in the meeting.

The participants asked the PSRA management to avoid taking unnecessary actions against the private educational institutions, which are playing a pivotal role in promotion of quality education in the province.

The participants informed that the provincial government through an Ordinance in April last year regarding increase in schools tuition fees despite that the PSRA is continuously issuing notice to private educational institutions regarding hike in fees, which is a matter of grave concern and unacceptable to them.

They added that the school administration didn’t charge any additional charges and despite financial constraints the fee was collected in instalments.

They said that the Corona pandemic has badly affected the private education sector. Therefore, they said the increase in private schools fees is essential to maintain and run financial affairs and routine expenses of the educational institutions on a regular basis.