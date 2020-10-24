Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai has said that corruption-free political system is the only solution for the longstanding issues of the country.

While addressing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Assembly held here yesterday, he said that the government has taken tough decisions in difficult circumstances. “Inflation has certainly increased but steps are being taken to control it. At a time when the country’s economy is on the right track and the epidemic has been brought under control, the opposition’s verbal attacks on the government and national security agencies is tantamount to strengthening the hands of hostile forces, said the minister.

He also said that if they want to create a society where merit is paramount and corrupt elements do not come to power through money, then the youth must be provided alternative leadership.

Shaukat Yousafzai further said that political training of the youth is also necessary for the promotion of a political culture free from corruption and nepotism and PTI is providing the best opportunities in this regard.

There is no room for corrupt and dishonest people in the political culture of PTI and that is why the selfless youth have succeeded in making their place in the political landscape, he asserted.