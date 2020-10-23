Share:

Corruption is a tiny word but the word explains a lot. Corruption causes destruction of all resources which are vital for every nation to live a good living. In our country, corruption has become a principle except no work is done. The government of our country is sleeping a deep sleep who believes that following the law is not their work and that law is only for lower-income people. We are most unfortunate of the world that every wrong thing is happening with us but inspite of that, we are not ready to raise our voice against social injustice for protection of the future of the upcoming generation.

Corruption has become common in every department unfortunately. None of these departments are ready to take harsh punishable steps for corrupt people that have been looting this country for many years. We people have to know that no problem is going to be solved without our efforts, without our struggles.

ARSHAD ALI ALMANI,

Sindh.