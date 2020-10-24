Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Polio Eradication Program (PPEP) will immunize over 30 million children in 128 districts of the country in the anti-polio drive set to commence from 26th of this month.

A statement released by PPEP here yesterday said that it will launch a sub-national polio eradication campaign from October 26 to 1st November to vaccinate more than 30 million children under the age of five in 128 districts across Pakistan.

The campaign will include 33 districts of Punjab, 33 districts of Balochistan, 41 districts of Sindh, 8 districts of Gilgit Baltistan, 10 districts of AJK and one district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During this campaign more than 210,000 frontline workers will go door to door for vaccination.

The vaccinators will continue to adhere to stringent COVID-19 preventative operating procedures as they did in the campaigns conducted in July, August and September.

According to Dr. Rana Safdar, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, “While we may have not achieved zero cases, the Pakistan Polio Programme has been able to secure the future of millions of children by continued vaccination. Despite multiple challenges, our frontline workers remain committed and are the real heroes.”

In his message on World Polio Day, which coincides with the launch of another anti-polio campaign, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan acknowledges the importance of eradicating polio for global health. He said, “The government is fully committed to make Pakistan polio free forever.