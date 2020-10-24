Share:

Lakki marwat - The administrations in Lakki Marwat and Bannu yesterday launched a crackdown on hoarders and profiteers to ensure provision of essential commodities to people on control rates.

Talking to this correspondent here on Friday, Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that the actions were initiated on the directions of the provincial government following complaints of the general public about price hike, inflation and food adulteration.

He said that dozens of shops were checked for price hike, profiteering and hoarding in Lakki, Naurang, Tajori, Darra Pezu, Ghaznikhel and Naurang towns during the crackdown.

He said that dozens of shops were checked for price hike, profiteering and hoarding in Lakki, Naurang, Tajori, Darra Pezu, Ghaznikhel and Naurang towns during the crackdown.

The divisional commissioner said that the administration’s officials also paid surprise inspection visits to bazaars in parts of Bannu and talked to people about availability of essential commodities and their prices in the markets.

He said that one the basis of feedback of people the administration ordered the arrest of 59 traders for their involvement in selling commodities on prices of their own will.