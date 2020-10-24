Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Home Department for checking of fire safety arrangements in high-rise buildings, shopping malls and commercial plazas and a circular has also been issued to Commissioners and DCs for a comprehensive survey.

Fire safety arrangements will be checked through survey teams consisting of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), District Officer 1122, Civil Defence Officer, District Officer (Industries) and the representative of housing department/development authorities.

The management of all such buildings will be bound to keep fire-safety equipment functional along with arrangements for safe emergency exit.

Similarly, the owners will also be responsible for the fire-fighting system and the concerned administration and Civil Defence officials will be bound for regular monitoring of fire-fighting arrangements and submission of reports to the CM Office.