ISLAMABAD- Facebook has finally brought its dating service to the UK and Europe following an eight-month delay after a block from the European data regulator. Facebook Dating is an opt-in feature that allows users to create a profile that’s separate from their main Facebook account. The feature lets users indicate their interest in potential matches in the local area, send messages and go on ‘virtual dating’ video calls. It also includes the Secret Crush tool, which lets users select up to nine of their existing Facebook friends that they’re interested in and matches them up if the feelings are reciprocated and both people have a dating profile on the app.