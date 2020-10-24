Share:

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Friday said the district administration Khairpur had ensured the befitting arrangements for provision of civic facilities on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). He said this while presiding over a meeting with Ulema at Community Hall Khairpur. He informed that the main procession commenced from Luqman Khairpur. It was pointed out that cleanliness would be ensured all along the route of the procession besides arrangements for electricity and carpeting of the roads etc. The development work has been initiated and a control room has been also established, DC Khairpur said. He said the TMA was asked to keep the pumping stations and generators in working condition.