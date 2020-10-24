Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said that PTI government was in huge desperation after the two rallies of PDM. While addressing a Press conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said that all the Cabinet was nervous and doing resentful politics. He maintained that they were in the Parliament but President House had become factory of ordinances. Haideri questioned that handing over the Islands of Sindh and Baluchistan to Centre wasn’t against the 18th amendment? While accusing the federal government in Karachi Police incident, he said that federal government was the real accused and they were not supposed to be a judge in the case, adding, that they did not accept the probe launched by the government

He elaborated that the Imran Khan had come with claims of providing jobs but the incumbent government has sacked some 1270 employees from Radio Pakistan and PTV.

He claimed that due to the incompetency of the government every segment of the society was protesting against the government.