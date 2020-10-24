Share:

Khuzdar - Five persons, including women and children, were killed when a bus they were travelling in caught fire and overturned here on Friday. Rescue sources said the deadly incident took place in the area of Naach, Khuzdar, when a passenger bus caught fire as a result of which five persons were burnt to death. On receiving the information, rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies to the hospital, private news channels reported. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained as yet.