LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar while announcing 4-year scholarship program for students of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA said that every year 3,200 students of these areas will be given 100% scholarship and 16,852 students will be given 50% scholarship in the universities of Punjab.

This is the first time in the 72-year history that such a big scholarship program is being offered from Punjab. InShaAllah, any student seeking education in these areas will not be dismissed from the universities due to non-payment of fee.

We have also solicited scholarship programs from Aitchison and Cadet colleges for these students.

Students will also be given scholarships in these colleges.

According to details, during a press conference that took place in Governor’s House on Friday, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the students from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA would not be expelled from the university due to non-payment of fee.

Unfortunately, during the last 10 years, no federal or Punjab government has provided scholarship funds for students from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA, which has led universities to end their scholarship programs for students in these areas. But now the Punjab government has announced to give Rs 20 million annually in the first phase which will increase to Rs 80 million in four years. Governor Punjab said that all public universities of Punjab will provide 50% scholarship at their own expense and 50% discount will also be given in hostel fee.

I have also visited Balochistan on the issue of scholarships where I have met the Governor of Balochistan, Chief Minister of Balochistan and also the Minister of Education of Balochistan and the students, who will be given 50% scholarship in the universities of Punjab will be given the remaining 50% scholarship by the Government of Balochistan and these students will not have to pay any money.

Chaudhary Mohammad also thanked Gohar Ejaz, Mian Ahsan, Mian Talat, Anwar Ghani and Javed Bhatti for their hard work in the social sector who have announced to give 100% scholarship to 200 students every year and to 800 students in four years.

He said that out of private universities UMT will give 100% scholarship to 216 students annually and the University of Lahore will also give 100% scholarship to 216 students.

Under the leadership of Dr Amjad Saqib, the Akhuwat Foundation will give 100% scholarships to 400 students annually and InShaAllah we will ensure the educational mission of the students of these areas in every possible way. Replying to a question, Governor Punjab said that Punjab University will also give 100% scholarship to 100 students annually as well as Rs 3000 per month and other Public universities, Friends of Lahore will give 100% scholarship to 3,200 students annually and 16,852 students will receive 50 percent scholarships. On the whole, almost 20,052 students will be given relief. Governor Punjab said that in the first phase, this scholarship program is being started for 4 years at a cost of million of rupees.

I assure the students of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA that this scholarship program will not end even after that as we have ensured the steps for which this program will continue.