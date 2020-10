Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the government will not back down from its struggle against the corrupt elements.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has awakened the nation against the corrupt gang. He said the PML (N) leader Maryam Nawaz is fuming with anger and is in a state of bewilderment.

He said these morally bankrupt and absconders cannot be the flag bearers of democracy and lead the nation.