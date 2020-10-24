Share:

LAHORE - Two-day annual Urs celebrations to be held from tomorrow (Sunday, Oct 25, 2020) at the shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahib in Dharampura. Punjab Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah would inaugurate the celebrations. Gadinasheen of the shrine Pir Anwar-ul-Hassan Gillani, advocate of the Supreme Court along with Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf would lay the traditional shawl at the shrine.

Mehfil-e-Samaa will be held at the shrine. The Auqaf Department has made foolproof security arrangements for the devotees.