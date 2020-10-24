Share:

Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, took to Twitter on Friday to reveal that a Pakistani version of Netflix is in the works.

A first of its kind, the OTT platform will be available to the audience soon. Chaudhry added the technical aspect of the platform has been completed and now, PEMRA has been asked to prepare guidelines for the content that will be screened on the medium.

“We at the Ministry of Science and Technology are all set to launch Pakistan’s first OTT television (Pakistani version of Netflix). The technology part is complete and we have asked PEMRA to prepare a guideline on content," Chaudhry wrote. "We will be all set to launch in PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode. The politician is hopeful the medium will be up and running in no time.

The need for a local OTT platform has been emphasised upon by many Pakistani artists, especially after five Pakistani original series was picked up by an Indian streaming giant.

Soon after the announcement, many Pakistani celebs took the micro-blogging website and shared their two cents on the upcoming venture.

"This is such great news!" wrote Humayun Saeed. "Thank you, Fawad Chaudhry and Ministry of Science and Technology for this much-needed initiative. It will open doors of opportunities for many many talented people and eventually help Pakistan reach a truly global audience."