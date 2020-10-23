Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has been continuing price checking and SOPs implementation activity so as to ensure availability of sugar, wheat and other eatables to the residents on controlled prices.

As per details, AC (Rural) and AC (Saddar) along with Tiger Force volunteers carried out a crackdown in Sabzi Mandi. Over 15 people were arrested for over-charging. Money charged over notified rate was returned to the customers at the spot.

Action was taken against those vendors who have been occupying shops and did not carry license from Market Committee.

Assistant Commissioner (City) conducted price checking in sector F-6. Price of essential commodities we checked and those involved in overcharging were fined on the spot. Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat) carried out price checking activity in the subdivision. The violators were fined on the spot. Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) also conducted price checking, SOPs’ implementation and availability of sugar and wheat on controlled prices. Fine was imposed on the violators. Two shops were also sealed and two persons arrested on the spot for the violations.

Assistant Commissioner (Rural) inspected markets in Jinnah Garden for price control and SOPs compliance. Several shops were sealed for SOPs violations. Fine was imposed and two people were arrested on over-charging and non-display of price list, according to the officials. Assistant Commissioner (Shalimar) carried out price checking of essential commodities, compliance to SOPs and ban on polythene bags in sector F-11/1. Fine was imposed on the shop owners that were overcharging and polythene bags were also confiscated, said the officials. Price checking activity was also carried out in the markets of sector F-10/4. The presence of essential commodities was assessed.

Shops selling items in violation of the DC rate were fined. Assistant Commissioner (Koral) on special duty at Vegetable/Fruit Market checked the Mandi for prices, SOPs, quality, cleanliness, and encroachments. Violators were charged with fines, warnings, arrests and temporary enchantments were removed. Meanwhile, ADC East visited sector G-7 along with joint health, enforcement and environment MCI teams.