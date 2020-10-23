Islamabad -  City health authorities on Friday closed Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) in sector F-7/2 after confirmation of two novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases there. The District Health Office (DHO) requested the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration for closure of school/college premises in the wake of two COVID-19 positive cases at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), Post Graduate College F-7/2. The notification issued said that it is observed that two cases of COVID-19 were reported from Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) Post Graduate College F-7/2, Islamabad.

It is hereby advised to immediately close down the campus premises for a period till further intimation by the office of undersigned and conduct thorough dis-infection activities as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.

Furthermore, COVID-19 testing of all the exposed staff/students must be performed and adherence to SOPs must be ensured. All close contacts of the cases must be quarantined.

Earlier, the administration this week sealed five public and private sector educational institutions after confirmation of the COVID-19 cases. The educational institutions sealed were in Kund Rajgan, Chattah Bakhtawar, F-10/2 and G-6/2. 