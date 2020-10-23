Share:

Since the time of bifurcation of Pakistan and India in 1947, both countries have fought many wars and sustained unbearable casualties from bilateral sides, and in these wars, mostly “the disputed territory of Kashmir” remained the reason for the fight. India keeps trying to scatter a hegemonic character across the region and is still continuing unduly chaos, compulsions, atrocities and dispersing subversive redemption in Kashmir. The downtrodden Kashmiris have been fighting for their sovereignty and freedom since 1930. Being a Muslim and a patriotic citizen of Pakistan, I couldn’t refrain myself to pinpoint and focus on the grievances of Kashmiris and the repressions of India. In these fallacious and perilous conditions, there is a need for resurgence and revival to undermine and curb the Indian government’s impetus govt to debilitate Kashmir.

SANAULLAH SOOMRO,

Karachi.