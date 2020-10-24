Share:

KARACHI - International Watchdogs which monitor every situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have completely closed their eyes over the military siege and atrocities in IIOJK, said Arslan Taj, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA –Sindh.

He remarked, ‘Western countries’ silence over military siege of IIOJK is a historical injustice with humanity, which Kashmiris will never forget.’

Talking to media regarding the Kashmir Black Day approaching on October 27, he was of the view that International organisations and forums had done injustice with the people of Kashmir by not taking due notice of Kashmir siege by India.

He said that whatever was taking place in IIOJK was ignored by the world forums.

Arslan said that Pakistan had played its part on IIOJK at every forum of the world and it would continue to raise its voice in this regard. China, Iran and Turkey had also made efforts for Kashmiri brethren, he stated.

While terming Narendra Modi-led Indian government in India, he said that it was extremist government using different tactics to oppress Kashmiris.

He further said that India not only in IIOJK but also Indian minority areas was committing atrocities against minorities living over there.

‘India’s real bad-face is coming out before the world now, which was earlier termed as a secular and moderate state,’ he said adding that Indian government disconnected internet facility in IIOJK to hide its atrocities against Kashmiris.

Arslan said that access to information was a part of Human Rights. He said that Kashmir siege was laid by draconian laws.

Rejecting Indian claim that the situation was normal in IIOJK, he said that if the situation was so over there, then why it deployed a big part of Indian military in IIOJK.

He urged the international watchdogs and forums to properly monitor the situation in IIOJK and play their due role for the humanity.