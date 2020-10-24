Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expansionist agenda had been exposed to the world and it can no more keep its occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

While speaking at a one-day seminar here with regard to Black Day titled ‘Kashmir's Prolonged Military Occupation: Lessons from history and the way forward,’ he said US President Donald Trump's recent remarks were a diplomatic snub for Modi as India was facing international isolation.

The Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir organised the event. Retired Justice Ali Nawaz Chohan presided over the event while Shehryar Khan Afridi was chief guest. Afridi said that the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia reflected failure of United Nations Security Council in resolution of territorial conflicts and Kashmir could spark a new war between Pakistan and India if the United Nations failed to play its due role in resolving Kashmir dispute.

He added that the United Nations needed to learn from the fate of League of Nations. He said that the UN is also fast losing its purpose and Kashmir resolution was its biggest test.

He said that the countries were heading towards new confrontation and wars which depicted failure of the UN. Afridi said that the world needed to take notice of the crimes against humanity were being carried out by fascist regime of Narendra Modi under the influence of terrorist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh which wanted to make India into a Hindu Rashtra.

He said that India was imposing hybrid war on Pakistan and for the past three days, Indian media was involved in spreading fake news to malign Pakistan. He said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government and Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the falsehood of India. President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan said Kashmiri leadership had waged a war for independence in 1947 and got the AJK freed from the occupational forces of India.