PESHAWAR - Management of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) yesterday organised a free medical camp and a seminar on breast cancer awareness and treatment at Saidu Sharif in Swat district.

According to LRH spokesman Muhammad Asim, the aim of the activity was to raise awareness about how to prevent and treat breast cancer, which he said is spreading rapidly.

The camp, led by LRH Dean Prof Abdul Latif Khan, was attended by female doctors and nurses from surgical unit.

Dr Salma Ghaffar, Assistant Professor of Breast Cancer at LRH, said that breast cancer is a tumour caused by the accumulation of unwanted tissues in the breast cells in the form of piles.

“All women have a risk of breast cancer, so it’s important to consult a doctor if you have any symptoms,” she said.

Prof Abdul Latif Khan said that LRH has a prominent position in terms of teaching and training. He said that not only breast cancer but other related diseases can also be prevented if diagnosed at an early stage.