Member Punjab Assembly Faisal Khan Niazi called on Punjab Chief Minister at CM's Office, and expressed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Problems in his constituency, public welfare projects and development schemes were discussed during the meeting.

Chief Minister Usman Bazdar noted the suggestions and assured that issues would be resolved at the earliest. The parties which are creating hue and cry and have no agenda other than saving corruption are the enemies of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is still the most popular party of the country.

Opposition from the very first day create hurdles in the way of national progress but corrupt elements will be held accountable, no matter whatever they do. The genuine work of elected representatives will be ensured. I have full confidence in your leadership and policies, expressed Faisal Niazi.