ISLAMABAD-The Australian actress will star in the Netflix’s new film The Prom, directed by Ryan Murphy, alongside Meryl Streep, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, and newbie Jo Ellen Pellman. The streaming platform dropped the star-studded trailer for the upcoming musical feature recently. The Prom, which comes to Netflix on December 11, is about a troupe of ‘self-obsessed’ theater stars that arrive to a small town in Indiana to support a high school student who wants to take her girlfriend to prom. Nicole is currently playing a leading role in Sky Atlantic’s The Undoing, which will be available from October 29. The Undoing is based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean HanffKorelitz, and she stars alongside on-screen husband Hugh Grant. The Undoing follows Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves.