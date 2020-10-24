Share:

LAHORE - The Senate was informed on Friday that there are no specified routes which are used for drug trafficking at Pakistan's border areas. Responding to a question during Question Hour, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said terrain offers many opportunities to traffickers for adopting infrequent routes. He said seventeen federal and fourteen provincial agencies are working to control drug smuggling in the country. He said intelligence network of ANF has been expanded inside main cities to locate and hung drug smugglers.