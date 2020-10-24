Share:

Peshawar - Bashing the alliance of opposition parties, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), for its move against the government, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said yesterday that PDM is a group of jobless people who together have plundered this country and they have joined their hands just to defend their mega corruption after Prime Minister Imran Khan has straight away denied them any type of reconciliation with regard to their corruption.

Mahmood Khan said that the present government would carry out ruthless accountability to bring back the looted money as accountability and transparency is on top of its agenda.

He was addressing a gathering of tribal elders in Khar during his one-day visit to Bajaur yesterday.

The Chief Minister stated that corrupt political elements were doing politics in the name of Islam and Pakhtuns adding that they have ruled this province for five years but did nothing accept plundering the national exchequer. Mahmood Khan added that incumbent government had made effective legislation regarding FATF and now the national economy was moving towards right track.

Highlighting the government’s policies and developmental strategy for newly merged tribal districts, the chief minister said that during the last government all the parties had made commitment to allocate 3% of NFC for merged areas but unfortunately none of them fulfilled its commitment except the incumbent federal and KP governments.

He made it clear that his government was not only well aware of the problems of tribal areas but also taking pragmatic steps to resolve these problems. The matter regarding exemption from tax for additional five years to tribal district has also been taken up with the Prime Minister and on the other hand efforts were underway for establishing of border markets in tribal areas.

He stated that specific legislation has been made to protect the first right of tribal people on their mineral resources.

Talking about the initiatives being taken in the education sector of merged areas, the Chief Minister said educational institutes of tribal districts were being upgraded whereas second shift in the schools on need basis would also be started.

Contract employees of tribal districts would be regularized, he said.

Referring to the other developmental projects in District Bajaur, the Chief Minister said work on feasibility study of Barang tunnel was in progress to provide the people easy access to Swat Motorway.

Talking about the important initiatives in higher education sector, the Chief Minister said that a scheme has been included in developmental program for the establishment of 15 Degree Colleges in tribal Districts and such Colleges would be established where needed. Medical College in district Bajur would also be established if feasible.