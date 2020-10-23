Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $48.930 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first two months of financial year 2020-21. This shows decline of 41.14 per cent as compared to $83.134 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said. During the period under review, the personal travel services witnessed decreased by 41.07 per cent, from $82.284 million last year to $48.490 million during July-August (2020-21). Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure increased by 60 per cent by going up from $0.150 million last year to $0.240 million whereas education related expenditure decreased by 11.96 by going down from $0.920 to $0.810 million. In addition, the other personal services also dipped by 41.59 per cent, out of which religious and other travel services witnessed negative growth of 97.59 and 41.41 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, the exports of business services also decreased by 48.24 per cent, from $ 0.850 million to $ 0.440 million, the PBS data revealed. It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s services trade deficit contracted by 50.41 per cent during the first two months of the current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-August 2020-21, services exports decreased by 14.26 per cent, whereas imports reduced by 32.81 per cent, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The services worth $758 million exported during the period under review as compared the exports of $884.14 million in same period of last year, whereas imports of services into the country was recorded at $1220.12 million as against the imports of $1815.91 million, the data revealed.