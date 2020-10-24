Share:

Pakistan has reported 12 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 327,063. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,727.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 847 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 143,222 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 102,467 in Punjab, 38,923 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,764 in Islamabad, 15,791 in Balochistan, 3,748 in Azad Kashmir and 4,148 in Gilgit-Baltistan.